ASDC sit-in dharna for Article 244 (A) implementation

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 27: Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) and frontal organisations, including Karbi Students’ Association (KSA) and Karbi Nimso Chingthur Asong (KNCA) staged a protest in front of Semson Sing Ingti Memorial Park, here on Friday demanding implementation of Article 244 (A) of the Constitution of India for granting Autonomous State comprising Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao.

The protestors also submitted a memorandum to Union home minister Amit Shah through deputy commissioner of Karbi Anglong.

The ASDC’s also demanded full implementation of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in 1995 between ASDC, KSA and NC Hills Students Federation (NCHSF) and Central government and Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) of 2011 signed between the Centre and disbanded United Peoples Democratic Front (UPDF) and immediate peace negotiation with Karbi Longri North Cachar Liberation Front (KLNLF) and other extremist outfits in Karbi Anglong.

The ASDC in its memorandum said, “The process of re-organisation of Assam undertaken in 1969 during the creation of the then Autonomous State of Meghalaya was left incomplete as Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao were only given an option requiring both the councils in each session to adopt resolution in favour of Autonomous State.”

“The resolution in favour of an Autonomous State in the council session for Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao was frustrated by the Congress which was then the ruling party. Again in 1971 the whole North East India was reorganised, Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao were again left out of the process of reorganisation,” it said.

“Therefore, it is necessary to complete the process of reorganisation of Assam by implementing Article 244(A) of the constitution to create an autonomous state for Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao as it is a commitment given by the Indian parliament to the people of this land,” it added.

ASDC president Chandra Kanta Terang said, “It has been 30 years since the ASDC and its allies KSA and KNCA have been demanding creation of Autonomous State under Article 244(A) of the Constitution. But successive governments of Congress and BJP have only given assurance.”

ASDC, general secretary and former chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Jotson Bey; vice president Chomang Kro; secretary, Daniel Teron and others attended the protest.