ASDC slams Centre

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 16: The Autonomous State Demand Committee has criticised that BJP-led Centre for not introducing a bill for creating of Autonomous State. In a press release, ASDC said “there is no sign that a bill for the creation of Autonomous State as promised by BJP in 2013 though the then BJP, national secretary Tapir Gao, member, Publicity Cell.”

ASDC said BJP is not for Autonomous State. The modus operandi of the BJP is to fool the backward hill people. The BJP’s promise of all-round development and a corruption-free government is hollow. Instead of creating an Autonomous State, the BJP is taking away the powers of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council. There is also an attempt by the present BJP government to scrap Article 244(A), ASDC alleged.