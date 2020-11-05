ASDM launches Skill Training Program for 2020-21

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 4: The launching of Assam Skill Development Mission (ASDM) and Skill Training Program for 2020-2021 was held at the office of the Skill Development Mission, Katabari on Wednesday. Minister of Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department Chandra Mohan Patowary inaugurated the program digitally across 33 districts in the state. Inaugurating the programme, he emphasised on skill development of manpower so that employment opportunities can be created for a large number of unemployed youths. The minister added that ASDM Placement Linked Skill Training Program was launched in December 2017, with a vision to provide Short Term Training to the youth of Assam to provide gainful employment. “However, due to COVID-19 pandemic, all the training centres across the state were closed from March 2020. Now as per Government’s notification, the centres are being reopened by maintaining all COVID protocols. The ceremonial launch is being organized to remove the apprehension among the candidates and to regain the positive atmosphere in the skill training ecosystem, for large scale participation of the youths of the state and also to motivate the Training Providers to gear up the skilling activity for overall vibrancy and effective implementation of the programme,” he added.

Notably, till date ASDM has trained 118585 candidates. For the FY 2020-21, the total target of 26600 has been allotted to 396 training Centres, covering 33 districts in 24 Sectors and 83 unique job roles. Dr KK Dwivedi, IAS, Commissioner and Secretary, Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department (SEED) elaborated the objective of the programme and stressed on the role of training partners to attain the ultimate goal of skill training. Juri Deka Thakur, IAS, Secretary, SEED; Pushpanjali Das, Additional Secretary, SEED; DebaPrashad Mishra, Director, DECT were also present in the launching among others.