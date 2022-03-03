Ash Wednesday Observed At The Cathedral Of The Risen Lord

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 2: Ash Wednesday, marking the beginning of Lenten Season, 40 days of fasting, repentance and reflection was observed at the Cathedral of the Risen Lord, here with a large number of the faithful taking part.

It is one of the important events observed by the Catholic Church and other churches in order to contemplate the suffering of Lord Jesus Christ and repent of the sins committed to seek forgiveness from God. The 40 days of the lent season ends with the celebration of Easter- the resurrection of Lord Jesus.

Ash Wednesday is also an important reminder for all that man is made of dust and dust shall return again. The ashes were prepared by burning the palm branches from the previous Palm Sunday, where the priest puts the ashes on the forehead of the person with the sign of the cross by saying, ‘You are dust, and to dust you shall return.’

At the Cathedral, a special mass on Ash Wednesday was offered by Father Thomas Maripurath and assisted by Father John Timung, Father Thangkachan Joseph, Father Arockiam and Father Sajeesh.

The main celebrant Father Thomas in his homily explained the three significance of observing Ash Wednesday.

He said, “By observing Ash Wednesday, we are reminded that we are made of dust and dust we shall return. We use ashes to clean utensils at home. This signifies that using ashes cleans our sins. It also signifies repentance, fasting, and complete surrendering to God.”

He urged the faithful to strictly follow the obligation of the Lenten season like conducting prayer, fasting, repentance and charity in order to receive God’s forgiveness.

Ashes were put on the foreheads of the faithful by the priest with the sign of the cross by saying, ‘You are dust, and to dust, you shall return.’

Later, Holy Eucharist was distributed to the faithful.