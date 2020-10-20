ASHA worker commits suicide

HT Bureau

BOKAJAN, Oct 19: An ASHA worker committed suicide by jumping into Dhansiri River from a railway bridge under Bokajan police station on Sunday.

The ASHA worker attached with Bokajan CHC has been identified as Sikha Dey (45). Dey was a resident of Bokajan, Ward No VI and was a widow. The reason for her suicide is not known. Witnesses informed the police and the SDRF began searching for her body which was recovered on Monday afternoon.

It may be mentioned that Dey was awarded for her dedication to her work in 2016 on the Foundation Day of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) in which she was gifted a scooter by chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang.