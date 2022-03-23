Asha workers protest in front of Demow block PHC

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, March 22: The Asha workers protested in front of Demow Block Primary Health Centre at Demow Chariali on Tuesday, demanding fulfillment of their charter of demands. Notably, the Asha workers have been demanding proper salary, regularisation of jobs, pension facilities, among others for a long time.

Talking to the media persons, Asha workers alleged that the state Finance minister Ajanta Neog failed to mention anything about Asha workers in her budget. They retorted that instead, Neog showed her support to only Anganwadi workers by neglecting the Asha workers of the state. They maintained that the chief minister himself had claimed the Asha workers to be the “real heroes” during the Covid-19 pandemic but in reality, they have been neglected. Later, they also submitted a memorandum to the chief minister through a Demow circle officer.