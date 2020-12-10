Ashes of Tarun Gogoi immersed off Nimatighat 

My father’s last wish is fulfilled with immersion of ashes: Gaurav

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 9: As the sun dipped into the horizon, the pot containing the ashes of former three-time chief minister and former Union minister Tarun Gogoi was immersed by his son, Gaurav Gogoi into the Brahmaputra here on Wednesday.

Gaurav Gogoi, Kaliabor Lok Sabha MP was accompanied by family members and a galaxy of Congress leaders on the ferry which took them from the Nimatighat to a distance into the river.

A Gayan Bayan troupe chanting religious hymns and a retinue of Congress workers and supporters raised their voices shouting “Tarun Gogoi amar houk”.

Tarun Gogoi’s wife, Dolly Gogoi, younger brother Dip Gogoi, a former Kaliabor MP and present Jorhat district Congress president, AICC secretary Rana Goswami, leader of opposition in state assembly Debabrata Saikia, Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi were among the galaxy of leaders present during the immersion ceremony.

The pot containing the ashes was taken in an open truck decked up with flowers and banana trees with large portraits of Tarun Gogoi placed in the front and other sides of the vehicle.

The truck which Gaurav had boarded with a few other party leaders was accompanied by a large convoy of vehicles carrying other party leaders, members and supporters from the Jorhat Court Field where a public shradhanjali (homage) function for Gogoi had been organised earlier in the day.

As the truck carrying pot of ashes solemnly moved towards Nimatighat as part of a large convoy of vehicles, people lined the route and many offered flowers to Gaurav to be put on the pot.

Earlier at the Court Field here, Gaurav handed over pots containing ashes of his father to party leaders of six districts of Upper Assam to be taken to their respective districts where tributes would be paid to the veteran leader and ashes immersed in different rivers.

Offering of prayers by religious persons of different faiths was held at the tribute function.

Packets of books on the life history of Tarun Gogoi were presented to representatives of three colleges here namely JB College, Cinamara College and Kendriya Mahavidyalaya.

Another programme was felicitation of former colleagues of late Gogoi who had joined Youth Congress along with him.

Gaurav while speaking to newspersons at the Court Field, said that his father had a last wish to visit Jorhat and Titabar and “today his soul wherever it might be, will be at peace as the ashes have been brought here.”

A large number of people and representatives of various organisations, including political parties and students’ body attended the homage function.

Former Union minister and Assam In-charge of Congress Jitendra Singh, Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi, Chaygaon MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed, former minister, deputy leader in state assembly Rakibul Hussain and APCC president Ripun Bora were also present at the shradhanjali ceremony.

On Tuesday, the pots having the ashes of late Gogoi had been brought from Guwahati by Gaurav and his family members, accompanied by party leaders to Jorhat making a few stop overs in the journey to let people pay tribute to the departed soul.