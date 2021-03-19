Ashok Singhal out and Benudharnath in, affirms Hagrama Mohilari at Dhekiajuli

HT Correspondent

Tezpur, March 18: In a whirlwind election campaign in Sonitpur district Hagrama Mohilari BPF supremo, along with Congressmen organised election meeting at Borsola, Dhekiajuli and Rangapara in favour of Congress candidates RP Sarma at Borsala, Benudhar Nath at Dhekiajuli and Abhijit Hazarika at Rangapara.

After hectic election campaign he later told the media people that, the grand alliance is all set to form the new government in Assam. He further said that after getting ally of Grand Alliance, BPF will fight tooth and nail to form the new government. “Ashok Singhal will be out and Benudhar Nath will win at Dhekiajuli,” Hagrama challenged.

In another query, Hagrama told reporter that Padma Hazarika will certainly loose his seat at Sootea constituency. “Praneshwar Basumatari is going to win and Padma should get ready to exit his office,” said Hagrama. When asked by the reporter on being called a punctured balloon by Padma Hazarika Hagrama refuted to react and vowed to oust BJP from Assam as a whole.