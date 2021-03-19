Friday, March 19
Flash News
Ashok Singhal out and Benudharnath in, affirms Hagrama Mohilari at Dhekiajuli

Regional
HT Correspondent

Tezpur, March 18: In a whirlwind  election campaign in Sonitpur district  Hagrama Mohilari BPF supremo,  along with  Congressmen organised election meeting at Borsola, Dhekiajuli and Rangapara in favour of  Congress  candidates RP Sarma at Borsala, Benudhar Nath at Dhekiajuli and Abhijit Hazarika at Rangapara.

After hectic  election  campaign he  later told the media people that, the  grand alliance is all set to form the new government in Assam. He further said that  after  getting  ally of  Grand Alliance,  BPF will  fight tooth and nail to form the new  government. “Ashok Singhal will be out and Benudhar Nath will win at Dhekiajuli,” Hagrama  challenged.

In another  query, Hagrama told reporter that Padma Hazarika will certainly loose his seat at Sootea constituency. “Praneshwar Basumatari is going to win and Padma should get ready to exit his office,” said Hagrama. When  asked by the reporter on being called a punctured balloon by Padma Hazarika Hagrama refuted to react and vowed to oust BJP from Assam as a whole.

 

