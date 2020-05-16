ASLSA, Aaranyak distribute masks among staff of state zoo

HT Correspondent

PATHSALA, May 16: The Assam State Legal Services Authority (ASLSA) team in collaboration with biodiversity conservation and research organisation Aaranyak handed over 500 hand-made face masks to the authority of Assam State Zoo and Botanical Garden, Guwahati on May 15 for distribution among its staff.

ASLSA member secretary Nayan Shankar Baruah said that due to their nature of work, the zoo staff form one of the most vulnerable groups in the current situation. Executive Chairman, ASLSA and Judge, Gauhati High Court, N Kotiswar Singh addressed the informal meeting through video conference and appreciated the step as a humble gesture to show the concern for all in this difficult time. He advised to continue organising more such web based programme to overcome the new challenges being thrown by the pandemic.

The brief interaction held at the conference hall of the state zoo was attended by a few senior judicial officers of ASLSA and District Legal Services Authority of Kamrup (M), DFO and other officers of the Zoo and Aaranyak executive members.