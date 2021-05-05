Asom Barta goes digital, launches website and android app

HT Correspondent

Rangia, May 4: Majuli based newspaper and web media ‘Asom Barta’ is also available on digital mode.

A statement from the media house stated that the newsgroup application is available on PlayStore as well as Amazon Store.

“Recently, it has been observed that by launching newspaper websites, applications, etc. the service is being provided digitally. Apart from the fact that the paper is available on the asombartamajuli.com website, the newsgroup application is also available on PlayStore as well as the Amazon Store,” a statement stated.

“The paper, officially launched on January 1 last year, is now available on every social media platform, including Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Sharechat,” it further stated.

After the success of the newsgroup that created a buzz in the state in a very short time, the newspaper’s chief convenor, Kamalakant Dutta said that the future of other dictatorial newspapers is sure to sink if this newspaper continues its service in a systematic manner.

Launching each of the group’s social media platforms, group’s proprietor Tonay Borah told reporters that “We have come from various news groups to selflessly promote our news service. We sincerely hope that we will break away from conventional and try to give you a new taste! We will try our best to do our best but for this we need the support and blessings of the public.”