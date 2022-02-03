Asom Gramya Puthibharal Sangstha Observes 37th Foundation Day

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Feb 2: Sadou Asom Gramya Puthibharal Sangstha observed its 37th Foundation Day and also inaugurated the ‘Puthibharal Saptah’, a weeklong programme at Garakhia Than premises on Tuesday.

The programme was initiated by the district unit of Asom Gramya Puthibharal Sangstha and anchored by Khagen Chandra Nath, assistant secretary to the organisation where a dozen of noted individuals from various fields who rendered their respective services towards the society were felicitated by the organisation.

Pratap Hazarika, the state president of the organisation, Balladev Sarma, general secretary of the organisation, Thaneswar Nath, Sasindra Dev Mahanta, Fazlul Haque Maral and social activist Binud Khetawat graced the occasion as invitees.

Earlier the reception committee in association with some local organisations conducted a slew of public welfare as well as other social programmes including tree plantation drive, cleanliness drive, awareness programme against drugs, etc., across the state, a release added.