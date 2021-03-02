Asom Jatiya Parishad holds interactive session

HT Correspondent

GOSSAIGAON, March 1: Under the banner of Asom Jatiya Parishad, an interactive session was recently held at the premises of Kamal Nath club cum library with Prince Faijur Rahman as the chief guest of the programme on Sunday last.

The programme was presided over by former president of Gossaigaon Anchalik Committee, AASU and social activist of Gossaigaon Khanindra Nath Das. In the opening session Khanindra Nath Das officially announced the ship as the symbol of Asom Jatiya Parishad. Taking part as a chief guest, Prince Faijur Rahman, convenor of Asom Jatiya Parishad said that there will be no alliance with any other regional party and they will be contesting the upcoming assembly election alone. He further exuded confidence that candidates from Asom Jatiya Parishad and Raijor Dal will be sweeping majority during this election. He maintained that eradicating the burning problems of the masses in Assam will be the sole priority of the party. Later, the Asom Jatiya Parishad also formed its Kokrajhar district committee with Najmul Hoque and Debasish Das as president and secretary respectively.