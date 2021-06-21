Asom Yuva Parishad presents Kalaguru Bota to artiste Pabitra Rabha 

HT Correspondent

UDALGURI, June 20: The Asom Yuva Parishad (AYP) the youth wing of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on Sunday conferred upon artiste Pabitra Rabha the ‘Kalaguru Bota’ at the latter’s residence in Jalah village on the outskirts of Tangla town of Udalguri district

It has been done to commemorate the rich contributions of Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha marking observance of Rabha Divas on Sunday. National School of Drama (NSD) alumni Pabitra Rabha runs the socio-cultural organisation Dapon-The Mirror.

The award carrying a Bihuwan, Xorai, Japi, memento, certificate and an honorarium was presented to Rabha in a ceremonious event presided over by president of Asom Yuva Parishad (AYP) Jitu Borgohain.

Speaking on the occasion, he said, “We must inspire the persons who have been constantly contributing towards inclusive growth of the community in particular and society at large.” He hailed the efforts of artiste Pabitra Rabha who have mentored the members of theatre group Dapon-The Mirror who have performed plays across the nation. AYP central committee members along with the members of Udalguri chapter of AYP also extended rations for the dwarf theatre artistes of the group. The award distribution ceremony was also attended by vice-president of Asom Gana Parishad.