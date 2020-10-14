Assam Agricultural University gets new vice chancellor

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Oct 13: Former alumnus of Assam Agricultural University (AAU) and director of ICAR-ATARI, Umiam, Meghalaya, Dr. Bidyut Chandan Deka has been appointed as the new vice chancellor of Assam Agricultural University (AAU).

This was disclosed by a highly placed source of the University though the official announcement is yet to be made.

The source said that the appointment letter was lying with the registrar of AAU Arpan Saikia and the news would be released to the media on Wednesday.

Dr. Deka told this correspondent from Umiam that he was yet to receive the appointment letter but had also heard about the same.

Dr. Deka worked in the horticulture department of AAU prior to joining ATARI in March, 2007. In February 2016, he was appointed as director of ATARI.

It has been more than a year (June 2019) since the last vice chancellor Dr KM Bujarbaruah had left on superannuation.

The government had called for applications twice, and three persons had been interviewed for the post before the entire exercise was shelved.