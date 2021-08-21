Assam aims for emission free transport: Electric, CNG buses to replace diesel-run buses

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 20: The Assam government is planning to replace diesel-run city buses in the capital city with those operated on electricity and CNG (Compressed Natural Gas).

This was announced by chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while briefing the media on the completion of 100 days of his government here on Friday.

“The government has decided to purchase a total of 200 electric buses and 100 CNG buses, which will replace ASTC’s diesel-run city buses,” Sarma said.

“ASTC city buses will cease to operate diesel-run city buses. Our goal is to completely replace diesel-run buses with electric and CNG buses in Guwahati by the day this government completes one year,” Sarma said.

The replacement process will be completed within six months to one year, he also said.

The chief minister also announced relief packages for the bus driver and bus handymen who have been facing financial crisis as the inter-district travelling was banned.

Sarma informed that an amount of Rs 10,000 will be given to 60,000 bus drivers and bus handymen as one time financial aid.

The state government will introduce a portal in which the drivers and handymen can apply for the benefit.

Earlier, several bus drivers and other staff protested against the revised Covid-19 protocol as it did not lift curbs on the inter-district movement.

According to the protesters, the prolonged suspension of the inter-district movement has already badly hit the drivers and other buses’ employees, halting their income avenue.

The chief minister also announced cash relief to bus operators and heads of religious institutions who have been adversely affected by Covid-19 restrictions in the state.

Sarma said that a one-time relief of Rs 10,000 each would be given to bus drivers, conductors and handymen while Rs 15,000 each would be given to heads of religious institutions, including temple priests and namghorias.

Due to a ban on inter-district movement of public transport in the past three months due to Covid-19 restrictions, nearly 60,000 persons associated with transport buses have been affected. Closure of religious places to the public since May has also impacted all religious places in the state.

The chief minister informed that the cabinet has approved to increase the monthly allowance given to over 2.2 million women as part of its flagship Orunodoi scheme from the existing Rs 830 to Rs 1,000 with immediate effect.

Henceforth, every month, one cabinet meeting would be held in district headquarters away from Guwahati.

Sarma informed that the government will soon ink a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with microfinance companies to waive off loans taken by women in the state. He added that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has given statutory clearance to the move.