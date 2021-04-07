Assam Air Squadron NCC cadets start exam preparation

HT Correspondent

GUWAHATI, April 6: After the successful completion of the annual training camp, theory classes for the cadets of 50 Assam Air Squadron NCC, have been recommenced inside the Guwahati University campus on last Sunday with full vigour and resolute.

his step has been taken up consciously by the unit, in-spite of the surge in Covid-19 cases, keeping in view the upcoming ‘B’ and ‘C’ certificate exams for the cadets of SD and SW. All precautions for Covid -19 were taken to ensure that the cadets don’t contract the dreadful disease during the programme.

Various theory classes were conducted successfully by the permanent instructional staff of the unit. To motivate and encourage the cadets and the teaching staff of the unit, the commanding officer, Group Captain Robin Vishoyi, also taught the cadets some lessons from aviation, which was one of the highlights of the day. He also assured the cadets that similar classes would be conducted on subsequent Sundays too, for their benefit. The classes are purposely planned on Sundays so as to ensure that the cadets don’t miss any of their regular academic classes in their respective education institutions that are usually conducted on the working days.