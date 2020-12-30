Assam BJP VP lashes out against AIUDF, Ajmal

HT Correspondent

HOJAI, Dec 30: “To convert Assam and Northeastern region into an Islamic country is the dream of some communal forces and Ajmal is one among them. This movement had started way back since pre-independence times and gained its momentum during the tenure of Syed Muhammad Saedulla and is prevalent till today.”

This was stated by Jayanta Malla Baruah, State BJP Vice President and in-charge of Hojai District BJP, while interacting with the reporters in Hojai on Wednesday. Baruah along with state spokesperson Ram Krishna Ghosh and former union MoS Rajen Gohain attended the executive meeting of Hojai District BJP held at Manipuri Sahitya Sabha Bhawan at New Market in Hojai. Baruah alleged that the foreign funding to Ajmal groups by Islamic countries is a predetermined plan to convert this region into an Islamic country. He added that recently many disclosures have been made with regard to offshore foreign funding and many others are yet to be disclosed. Baruah further said, “Badruddin Ajmal is not a challenge in Assam politics, however, Ajmal is a challenge for our community life (Samajik Jivan).” On the other hand, on a question regarding if Assam Jatiya Parishad would affect BJP’s performance, Baruah said, “AJP is not a threat to us, they will not win even a single constituency.”