Assam Book Fair Concludes

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Jan 9: The Assam Book Fair, organised by Assam Publication Board and All Assam Publishers & Book Sellers Association from December 29 last year at Assam Engineering Institute (AEI) Playground at Chandmari here, concluded on Sunday evening.

The special attraction this time was the Assam Transport department’s maiden stall set up at the fair highlighting road safety awareness.

On December 29 the stall, which was inaugurated by Assam Education minister Dr. Ranoj Pegu, impressed the gathering public. The visitors were emotional on seeing a display on a mother wishing death for her son who got handicapped in road accident.

Assam chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the stall on Saturday where he was welcomed by Gautam Das, assistant commissioner of Transport and DTO (R&L) Kamrup District Metro, with Phulam-Gamosa.

The chief minister was highly appreciative of the Transport department’s unique initiative in spreading awareness about road safety amongst the visiting book lovers.

Kamrup Metro DC and District Road Safety Committee member Pallab Gopal Jha praised the Department for taking steps to make Assam accident free.

Assamese film actress Gayatri Mahanta, who also visited the stall, asked the public to follow road safety guidelines.

On the other hand, Kamrup District Regional Transport Authority Rafikul Islam said that, by following the laid-down guidelines of the Transport department, the number of road accidents across the state can be reduced.

Later, in the evening, DTO Gautam Das interacted with both the youth and the senior citizens on the subject of road safety.

Wishing all visitors ‘accident-free’ Bhogali Bihu, Das cautioned them against the hazard of drink-driving during the Assamese New Year celebrations.