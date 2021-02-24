Assam brought under Disturbed Areas Act

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 24: As per powers conferred under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, the Assam government has declared the entire state as “Disturbed Area” upto six months beyond February 27, unless withdrawn earlier, an official release here said.

The announcement came a day later over 1040 militants of five outfits surrendered. The move was initiated following the recoveries of arms and ammunition at various locations of the state in the last six months.

Last year in August, the state government had extended the ‘Disturbed Area’ tag for the state for six months from August 28. The state government then has reasoned that the state has been declared a disturbed area in view of insurgent attacks on security forces in Northeast India and recovery of arms and ammunition in Assam.

The AFSPA empowers the security forces to conduct operations and arrest anyone anywhere without prior notice. The AFSPA is renewed every six months. Besides Assam, the AFSPA is in force in Nagaland, Manipur (excluding the Imphal Municipal Council Area), Changlang, Longding and Tirap districts of Arunachal Pradesh, and areas falling within the jurisdiction of the eight police stations of districts in Arunachal Pradesh bordering Assam.