Assam CM dedicates 80 ICU beds at SMCH

State govt has taken several steps for infrastructural development of SMCH: CM

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 18: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday dedicated 80 ICU beds including 40 paediatric beds at Silchar Medical College and Hospital.

During his two-day Barak Valley visit, chief minister Sarma also took stock of the progress of the construction work of the 500 bedded hospital at the SMCH premises.

Speaking at a programme organised on the occasion, CM Sarma said that the state government as per its commitment to make health care services more advanced, accessible and accountable brought about massive infrastructural development of the health facilities. Therefore, the government has taken several steps for creating infrastructure in SMCH along with other medical colleges and hospitals. Prior to the Covid pandemic, SMCH had only 14 ICU beds. Now the number has gone up to 180 beds including 80 ICU beds inaugurated. As a part of an agreement with Coal India Limited, another 40 ICU beds will be added to SMCH. Along with the 500 bedded hospital, the Cancer Hospital of Silchar will start functioning soon.

With streamlining of medicine procurement and induction of new and additional manpower with infrastructural development, the health sector has made phenomenal progress in the state. In every part of the state, it has been proven more than ever before that people are getting advanced treatment in all government medical colleges and hospitals. He also said that approval has already been granted for setting up of a Regional Forensic Laboratory at Silchar.

Environment and forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya, MP Rajdeep Roy also spoke on the occasion. MP Kripanath Malla, Pallab Lochan Das, several MLAs, senior officers of Health Department, faculty members of SMCH and host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.