Assam CM Dedicates Series of Infrastructural Projects to Dima Hasao People

Up revenue collection, plug leakages, Himanta tells NC Council

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 19: Chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma has asked the NC Hills Autonomous Council to take measures for plugging revenue leakages.

Dr Sarma, who was in Dima Hasao on Wednesday to attend the Cabinet meeting, held a meeting to review implementation of various development activities being executed in Dima Hasao district by NC Hills Autonomous Council.

In the meeting while taking stock of the progress of different activities undertaken under MoS, JJM, MAC Development Fund, DRDA, PM KISAN, NFSA, DAY-NULM etc, Dr. Sarma asked the Council to take measures for maximisation of revenue collection and plugging revenue leakages.

Later in the meeting, the chief minister released a souvenir on Dima Hasao landscape prepared by DIPRO Dima Hasao as well as books on archaeology, P&RD achievements, education souvenirs and books on places of tourist interest in Dima Hasao.

In another programme, the chief minister inaugurated a newly-constructed ‘Krishi Bhawan’ at Haflong in the presence of his Cabinet colleagues on Wednesday.

Constructed under Rashtriya Krishi Vikash Yojana (RKVY) Central Sponsored Schemes, the building consists of District Agricultural Office, Horticulture Department, Agriculture Marketing Department, Agriculture Engineering Department, additional director of Agriculture (Hills) Office and Conference cum Farmers Training Hall.

It is expected that the building will greatly help the farmers, apart from smooth functioning and better coordination among all the wings of Agriculture Department of Dima Hasao district.

The chief minister also spent time to see the organic products of local farmers displayed at the new building campus.

To mark the occasion, he also planted a sapling. Agriculture minister Atul Bora and CEM NCHAC Debolal Gorlosa were present.

Sarma also inaugurated the newly constructed basketball court at Gopinath Bordoloi Memorial LP School, Haflong.

The court is constructed under District Primary Education Department under SOPD Scheme for the year 2021-22. He was seen interacting with the teachers of the school on the occasion.

Water Resources minister Pijush Hazarika and CEM NCHAC Debolal Gorlosa were present on the occasion.

Sarma then inaugurated a zip lining at Joya Thaosen Park, Haflong to give yet another dimension to adventure tourism in Dima Hasao district.

This zip lining was developed involving a financial outlay of Rs. 45 lakh from contingency fund of NC Hills Autonomous Council. Water Resources minister Pijush Hazarika and CEM NCHAC Debolal Gorlosa were also present.

Earlier, on his arrival to Haflong, the CM took a look at the beautiful Barail hills from Circuit House. He made some suggestions to carry out certain beautification measures to make the circuit house campus more appealing for the tourists.

The chief minister during his visit to the district also inaugurated N.L. Daulagupu Sports Stadium with three storied RCC Dormitory Building at Haflong. Constructed under N.L.C.P.R. with budgetary outlay of Rs. 1611.18 lakh, this sports complex will significantly boost the sporting environment in the district. Sports minister Bimal Borah, Water Resources minister Pijush Hazarika and CEM NCHAC Debolal Gorlosa, CEM KAAC Tuliram Ronghang, MP Haren Bey were present.

Among other infrastructural projects for the district, the chief minister then dedicated an oxygen plant under PM CARES at Haflong Civil Hospital on Wednesday. It may be noted that the sanctioned amount for the Oxygen Plant and shed is Rs. 1 cr 50 lakhs.

The Oxygen Shed is constructed by the National Highway Authority. The Assam PWD Building Division constructed and installed the Medical Oxygen Gas pipeline, transformer, DG Set with an amount of Rs. 1 cr 35 lakhs.

The PSA Plant is supplied by Tata Company. Capacity of PSA for generation of Oxygen is 1000 lt. per min. In view of Covid situation, this plant will be a great help to the patients and medical fraternity. Health minister Keshab Mahanta, Water Resources minister Pijush Hazarika, CEM NCHAC and CEM KAAC were present during the inauguration.