Assam CM Distributes Cheques Under AMFIRS

GUWAHATI, Jan 5: Chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday distributed cheques to women beneficiaries as part of Assam Micro-Finance Incentive and Relief Scheme 2021 at a function held at Dibrugarh.

It may be noted that to incentivise good credit discipline, the first phase of the scheme was launched at Sonitpur on November 28. Today 5,097 beneficiaries from Dibrugarh district were given cheques out of the total 25,873 beneficiaries.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma appealed to the beneficiaries to make good use of the financial benefits so that their entitlement to future loans increases manifold.

He also urged the micro-finance establishments to generate awareness among the loanees to help them make good use of the loans. He also said that those beneficiaries who are unable to pay back their loans should apply through a portal for remittance as the state government would open a portal in the coming month.

He said that the entire process runs smoothly if the loanees repay their loan amounts. He also said that under the scheme, beneficiaries will be given cheques in Upper Assam districts including Tinsukia in the next month.

Power minister Bimal Borah gave the welcome address in the programme which was also addressed among others by Finance minister Ajanta Neog, Agriculture minister Atul Bora, Union minister of state for Oil and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli, local MLA Prasanta Phukan. Tea Tribe Welfare minister Sanjoy Kishan, Revenue minister Jogen Mohan, MLAs Bolin Chetia, Terash Gowalla, Ponakan Baruah, Chakradhar Gogoi, Rupesh Goala and hosts of others.

Earlier, Dr. Sarma launched an online piped natural gas registration portal of Assam Gas Company Limited at Duliajan. It may be noted that with this portal people can apply for new gas connections and can lodge their complaints.

He also took stock of the functioning of AGCL and its various ongoing projects with the senior officers of the company. Union minister of state for Oil and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli and others were present during the meeting.

On the other hand, the chief minister also took stock of the ongoing works of the guest house of the Water Resources Department at Dibrugarh.

He also visited the construction site of Assam Cancer Care Foundation Hospital at AMCH. He also asked the authority to introduce a paying cabin in the 182 bedded hospital.

Sarma also inspected the under-construction site of the flyover at the junction point of Convoy road with NH-37 leading to Amolapatty bus terminus, Dibrugarh. He further visited Namrup based Brahmaputra Valley Fertilizers Corporation Limited and took stock of its expansion work. He also took stock of the hospital of BVFCL.

Union minister of state for Oil and Natural Gas Rameswar Teli, Revenue minister Jogen Mohan, Power minister Bimal Borah, Tea Tribe Welfare minister Sanjoy Kishan and senior officers of BVFCL were present on the occasion.