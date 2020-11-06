Assam CM flags off bus services of Bharat Benz of Mercedes

Govt to introduce bus services for state’s cancer patients at Mumbai

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 6: Giving a new dimension to convenience and comfort for the passengers to undertake journey, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal flagged off 20 modern Bharat Benz buses at a programme held at Assam Administrative Staff College here on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said that with rolling off the fleet of the buses, Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) has very competitively emerged to serve the people of the state.

Stating that though the people of the state had negative impression towards efficacy of the ASTC, the present state government with timely and right kind of intervention has changed the weaknesses of ASTC into its strength and as a result the organisation has attained dynamism in its operation.

Sonowal also said that there should be qualitative improvement of the bus services of ASTC. He at the same time observed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his inspirational leadership has brought about remarkable changes not only in the developmental narratives of the country but also in creating positive temperament to the people.

Guided and inspired by the Prime Minister, Assam government has also ventured in to bring about positive and qualitative changes in the development contour of the state.

Stating that Mercedes-Benz buses are known for their superior performance, Sonowal said that the buses inducted in ASTC need to be looked after to sustain their good services for long. Sonowal at the same time congratulated the transport department for its impressive performance especially during the Covid-19 lockdown. He also inaugurated the services of wheel chair for boarding and deboarding the bus.

Considering several cancer patients of the state who go to Mumbai for advanced oncological treatment, Sonowal asked the ASTC authority to start bus service within one week to facilitate their conveyance from Assam Bhawan to hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, transport minister Chandra Mohan Patowary thanked the employees of the ASTC for rendering their duties dedicatedly during the Covid-19 pandemic. He at the same time announced that the corporation would very shortly start pink bus services free of cost for the women as well as free bus services for the senior citizens.

In the meeting, transport commissioner and secretary Dr. KK Dwivedi gave the welcome address while ASTC chairman Ashok Kumar Bhatta Roy, vice chairman Haricharan Boro and CEO of Daimler Bus India, Karl Alexander graced the occasion. Chief minister’s legal adviser Santanu Bharali, ASTC managing director AP Tiwari and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.