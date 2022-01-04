Assam CM Himanta Bats for PSO-Free Environment

Police has to redefine role to meet emerging challenges, says Assam CM

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 3: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday underscored the need for the state police to coordinate with other security agencies, especially the Army and the Air Force, to meet emerging challenges.

He said the police has to redefine its role and focus on fighting crime firmly, improve quality of investigation and be more citizen centric.

Addressing the inaugural session of a two-day conference of superintendents of police here, Sarma said the force needs to tackle insurgency and also maintain the sovereignty of the country.

He said top officials of the Army and the Air Force were attending the meet to present their perspectives on how the forces can coordinate better.

The AOC-in-C of the Eastern Air Command and the GOC of the 4 Corps were also present on the occasion.

“We shall be able to hear their views on law and order, insurgency and the role of Assam Police in the event of conflict in the international border,” the chief minister said.

This conference is not just for presenting report cards, but we are planning it in such a way that you can return with fresh perspectives, he said, adding that insurgency was on the wane in Assam, with very few instances of tribal militancy and all groups coming forward for peace talks.

“There were a few more obstacles before police can discuss the post-militancy scenario in the state,” he said adding “of course, we have challenges from other fronts and we will discuss emerging threats in the state, in the northeast and elsewhere during this meeting.”

Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio, said the investigation mechanism of the state police has to improve for higher prosecution rates.

There has to be zero tolerance against criminals, economic offenders and threats to sovereignty, he said.

He said the force should make more use of technology in curbing crime, citing the success in tackling bank frauds.

The chief minister lauded the Assam Police for its efforts in limiting drug menace, cattle smuggling and human trafficking.

Sarma urged everyone to move away from the PSO culture. He said the police must counter all threats to the society through a strong intelligence and active monitoring system.

He said that with the overall improvement of the law and order situation of the state, the police force must take efforts to create an environment where no individual needs personal security in the next 2-3 years.

While referring to the direction given to the DGP to complete the recruitment process in Assam Police by May 10, the chief minister said that with continuous withdrawal of personal security and deployment of adequate human resources in the police department, adequate number of police will be available at the workplace in the coming days for public safety and investigation of crimes.

The chief minister said the state government will take up a special project in the next budget to construct an adequate number of houses for the police. The chief minister urged the SPs to make arrangements to provide special leave to the police personnel in a phased manner so that they can spend time with their parents.

He also informed that the third conference of SPs will be held at Dergaon in Golaghat district after six months.