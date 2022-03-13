Assam CM Himanta Biswa Inaugurates 38th Edition Of Hunar Haat

Hunar Haat to promote traditional arts, craft: Naqvi

HT Bureau

Guwahati, March 12: Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said ‘Hunar Haat’, a programme to promote traditional arts and craft, has been able to help artisans of the country and ensure their socio-economic uplift.

It has proved to be a “partner to protect, preserve and promote” the legacy of craftsmen, the Minority Affairs minister said.

Speaking at the inauguration of the first ‘Hunar Haat’ in the northeast region, Naqvi said this initiative has brought revolutionary changes in the lives of artisans by ensuring their socio-economic empowerment.

Around 700 craftsmen from 30 states and Union Territories are participating in the market-linkage initiative in Assam’s Guwahati, which will continue till March 20.

‘Hunar Haat’ is an “efficient effort to empower artisans and craftsmen”, Naqvi said.

Notably, a target was set to generate employment opportunities for 7.5 lakh artisans and craftsmen through 75 ‘Hunar Haat’, to be organised across the country as a part of ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ of 75 years of India’s Independence.

The programme in Guwahati is the 38th ‘Hunar Haat’.

“Happy to inaugurate the 38th Hunar Haat in Guwahati organised by National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation. I thank Hon’ble Minister Shri @naqvimukhtar ji for organising Hunar Haat that will promote #Vocal4Local & the spirit of #AtmanirbharBharat,” Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Twitter.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarma said this programme is a potential platform to promote India’s rich legacy of arts and crafts.

“Hunar Haat is helping ‘magicians of maati (soil)’ of the country realise their dream. It is strengthening the mission of vocal locals, he said.

Sarma also said the initiative has ensured the economic empowerment of small artisans as more than eight lakh people have been provided job opportunities in the last seven years.

Altogether, 300 stalls have been set up in the ‘Hunar Haat’ here, and handmade products from every corner of the country and traditional food of various regions are available.

Besides, circus, cultural programmes of renowned artists of the country are major attractions of the exhibition in Guwahati, the release added.

Rajya Sabha member Bhubaneswar Kalita; Lok Sabha member Queen Oja; Assam Government ministers Ranjit Kumar Dass, Ashok Singhal and Chandra Mohan Patowary and other people’s representatives and dignitaries were present on the occasion.