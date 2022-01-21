Assam CM Himanta Proposes Introduction of PG Courses

Arts Block of Haflong Govt College inaugurated

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 20: Chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday inaugurated the newly constructed Arts Block, auditorium and the boys’ hostel building of Haflong Government College.

Built with a total amount of Rs. 15.35 crores under NLCPR and SOPD schemes, the new infrastructure is expected to give a boost to the academic environment in the Dima Hasao district.

Stating that the Government of Assam will provide Rs. 10 crore more for the construction of a new Science Block at the college which will be completed within 2 years, Sarma urged chief executive member NCHAC Debolal Garlosato to identify land for the second campus of the college. There is a plan of introducing PG courses on all subjects in the college, he said.

The chief minister also advised the representatives of NCHAC and college authorities to start Assamese spoken courses in the college, which would immensely help the students in working across Assam while opening more employment avenues for them.

Education minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, Water Resource minister Pijush Hazarika, CEM NCHAC Debolal Gorlosa, CEM KAAC Tuliram Ronghang, MLA Nandita Gorlosa, DC Dima Hasao Nazreen Ahmed, principal of Haflong Government College Madhumita Daulagupu were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, the chief minister also visited the decades old ‘naamghar’ at Haflong and offered prayers. He interacted with the devotees there and assured to look into the demands of the management committee for infrastructure development.

Thereafter, he also paid a visit to Ramkrishna Seva Samiti at Haflong and offered prayers. He interacted with the devotees and took stock of the activities being carried out by the Samiti and various issues faced by them. The chief minister assured that the state government would extend all possible support for strengthening infrastructure of the institution.

Forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya and Water Resource minister Pijush Hazarika, CEM NCHAC Debolal Gorlosa and CEM KAAC Tuliram Ronghang also accompanied the chief minister during his visit.