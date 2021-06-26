Assam CM holds meeting to practise cooperative farming in Darrang

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 25: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday held a meeting with MLA Padma Hazarika led committee to suggest a roadmap for cooperative based agricultural farming at Gorukhuti in Sipajhar of Darrang.

It may be noted that following encroachment of land by illegal occupants in Gorukhuti and thereafter freeing the encroachments by police and district administration, Sarma during his visit to the riverine areas on June 7 announced that a cooperative based farming would be introduced in Gorukhuti to its several thousand bigha of land.

To take his plan of farming to its logical end Sarma constituted a committee under the leadership of Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika.

In the meeting, Sarma took stock of the preliminary works undertaken by the committee. While expressing his satisfaction with the introductory works, Sarma asked the committee to prepare a draft highlighting its agenda of schemes before the budget session of the Assembly and submit it to him.

Chairman of the committee MLA Padma Hazarika, members Dilip Saikia and Paramananda Rajbongshi, member-secretary cum director, agriculture department Vinod Seshan and chief minister’s principal secretary Samir Kumar Sinha were also present in the meeting.