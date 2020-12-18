Assam CM reviews Labour Welfare Dept

Release Rs 5000 each to 3.22 lakh registered construction workers: CM

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 18: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed the functioning of labour welfare department, government of Assam and took stock of various schemes implemented for the labour welfare in the state on Friday. He directed the department to take expedient steps for releasing the medical assistance of Rs 5000 each to 3 lakh 22 thousand registered construction workers in the state.

The chief minister highlighted schemes like Swahid Dayal Das Panika Swaniyojan Achoni which provides Rs 25 thousand to unemployed youths in tea garden areas for self-employment ventures and asked the labour welfare department officials to extend the scheme to more beneficiaries.

He also directed the department to take steps for covering the registered small shop owners and keepers under pension scheme for unorganised sector and expedite implementation of schemes like Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana which provides monetary benefit in case of accidental deaths and disability.

The chief minister stressed on the need to enrol minimum 10 lakh small shopkeepers under pension scheme within February and generating awareness among the unorganized sector labourers for coming forward to register themselves and also for increasing AADHAR enrolment among them for deriving central government scheme benefits. Legal adviser to the chief minister Santanu Bharali, principal secretary to the chief minister Paban Kumar Borthakur, principal secretary of labour welfare department JB Ekka, special commissioner to chief minister Ranjan Chakravarty, labour commissioner Sazad Zaman Hazarika were also present in the meeting.