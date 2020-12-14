Assam CM sounds poll bugle for TAC election

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Dec 14: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal blew the Tiwa election bugle on Monday at Morigaon school field. Addressing a gathering including 19 nominated candidates of Tiwa election, the CM said that the BJP has been working for all sections of people including tribal people living with dignity in the state.

“The BJP has been working for all round development of the state and all sections of people have benefited by various schemes launched by both central and state governments,” he quipped. In view of enhancing the grant in aid, the CM formally declared that the kings of tribal people will be receiving INR1 lakh as grant in aid from 2021 and that the Jonbeel mela will be expanded to attract more tourists.

Moreover, criticising the congress party, he said that the people suffered a lot during the Congress rule as they indulged in corruption and making false promises. He also instructed that the elected candidates must work for all sections of communities under TAC and asked them to dedicate themselves towards easy access of various schemes among the beneficiaries.

The meeting was presided over by the district president Prabin Medhi in presence of MP Haren Sing Bey, Minister Piyush Hazarika, chairman of Fishfed Ramakanta Deuri, BJP state GS Benudhar Nath, MLA Angurlata Deka, among others.