Assam CM to visit Sootea with a long itinerary  

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Aug 31: After assuming the charge of chief minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma will visit Sootea LAC with a daylong programme on September 2, stated a press release. The CM will land at the headquarter of 12 AP Battalion, Kusumtola in the morning and proceed for an inaugural function of Nagsankar Stadium. It is to be mentioned here that an ultra-modern stadium with a cost of Rs 50 crore has already been constructed. CM Sarma will inaugurate the Nagsankar Stadium and will proceed to visit Chowkighat. It is to be mentioned here that a huge area of government land encroached by suspected voters of southern part of Jamugurihat was freed by Sonitpur district administration under active initiative of Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika. The CM will inspect the agri-works carried out by unemployed youths at Chowkighat. Goitamari village; a minority dominated village of southern part of Jamugurihat has been shortlisted for model village will be inaugurated by the CM and the chief minister will also lay a foundation stone of an Anganawadi centre to be constructed with an amount of Rs 25 crore. After that, the CM will lay the foundation stone of Dhalaibil-Jamuguri and Jamuguri-Panpur roads. Following this, CM Sarma will lay the foundation stone of a water supply scheme and will inaugurate Salaguri-Kanyaka road followed by an inauguration of a guest house inside Bharaliporiya Kanyaka Krishi Pam. In the evening, chief minister Sarma will visit the northern part of Sootea LAC. During his northern tour, the CM will inaugurate Tupiya-Balijuri road following which he will also lay foundation stones of Balijuri NPHC, Balijuri weekly market and Chengamari sub-centre. Both the deputy commissioners of Sonitpur and Biswanath have been monitoring sites to be visited by the CM on September 2, informed Bulu Ahmed, convener of Chowkighat SHGs, Moti Kumar Newar, executive member of GDC, Dipak Newar, president of Uttar Mudadol GP along with others on behalf of the reception committee.