Assam CM unveils development works of Shree Shree Batadrava Than  

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, July 21: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Batadrava in Nagaon district on Wednesday and unveiled a series of construction works for the development of the Monikut, Kirtan Ghar and Naatghar of Shree Shree Batadrava Than. It may be noted that these development works have been taken up with the aid of some individuals and private firms including Pride East Entertainment Private Limited, Brahmaputra Marbles, and others.

Sarma also inspected the infrastructure of the Batadrava Than and asked PWD officials and Batadrava Than management committee to prepare a detailed proposal for overall rejuvenation of the Than premises including the Boha Ghar, Sabha Ghar, office room, etc. Sarma also took stock of the implementation works of the project for the development of Batadrava Than as a cultural and tourism destination being executed by the Public Works Department.

Notably, the Assam government has taken up the Batadrava Than beautification project with a cost of Rs 188 crore. Union home minister Amit Shah laid the foundation of the project on February 25 last. Batadrava MLA Shivamoni Bora, former minister Gautam Bora, former MLA Angoorlata Deka, DC Kavitha Padmanabhan, SP Anand Mishra, Satradhikar of Sri Sri Narowa Satra Devananda Deva Goswami, managing director of Pride East Entertainment Private Limited Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, senior officials of PWD, office bearers of Sri Sri Batadrava Than managing committee and senior officials of the district administration were present on the occasion.