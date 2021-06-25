Assam CM visits Sankar Chandra Das’s family members at Sorbhog 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 24: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday visited the residence of noted academician and social worker Sankar Chandra Das who passed away recently and conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family members. Sarma offered floral tribute at the portrait of the late social worker and prayed for eternal peace of his departed soul. He was accompanied by Nalbari MLA and Political secretary to the chief minister Jayanta Malla Baruah.

Later, while talking to media persons, Sarma said that late Sankar Chandra Das played a key role in consolidating the BJP in Barpeta district. “He was closely associated with the socio-academic life of Sorbhog area. He worked dedicatedly for overall development of Barpeta and with his death the people of the district lost a committed social worker. His demise is an irreparable loss for the socio-political life of the state,” he added.

Notably, late Sankar Chandra Das was the president of Barpeta district BJP and also served as a member of the Board of Directors of AEGCL.