Assam CM Vows to End Red-Tapism

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 1: Chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday launched the state government’s ambitious Project Sadbhavana at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra.

The chief minister had been holding a series of talks in January with all levels of government employees at Janata Bhawan in preparation for this launch.

Under Project Sadbhavana, all files pending at Janata Bhawan till May 10, 2021 will be disposed on priority basis within August 15, 2022. While people would be able to track movement of files on Sadbhavana Portal, implementation of the project would be monitored through a dashboard.

It is expected that people visiting Janata Bhawan for their pending files would be benefited immensely with the project as they would be able to get services online.

Simultaneously, an e-office system will be adopted in all districts by May 2022 and efforts would be made to turn Janata Bhawan into a clean working space through Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Stating that it is the state government’s ambitious project for efficiently delivering public services, the chief minister urged all ministers and employees to commit fully to the cause of speedy disposal of long pending files for the benefit of the public.

He also asserted that innovation and use of technology are necessary to dispose of long pending files within government norms in a short period.

Seeking a major disruption in the established slow procedure of government system and red-tapism, the chief minister urged all employees of Secretariat to become partners in this endeavour to bring positive change in work culture. Protection of Government revenue and ensuring no injustice to anyone should be the cornerstones of this process, he said.

In Tuesday’s programme, the chief minister launched several other initiatives aimed at welfare of state government employees and pensioners such as simplification of medical reimbursement process, cashless treatment for pensioners and cutting the red tape in GPF advance and leave encashment.

Finance minister Ajanta Neog, Education minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, Forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya, Handloom & Textiles minister U. G. Brahma, P&RD minister Ranjeet Kr Dass, Agriculture minister Atul Bora, Health minister Keshab Mahanta, Urban Development minister Ashok Singhal, Water Resource minister Pijush Hazarika & Revenue minister Jogen Mohan were also present.