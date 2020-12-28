Assam Congress all set for change of guard

Pradyut, Bhupen, Debabrata in the race

GUWAHATI, Dec 27: All India Congress Committee (AICC) is all set to give in to the demand for replacement of Ripun Bora as Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president.

Several quarters in the Assam Congress has been demanding change of guard in the APCC as Bora, according to them, has failed to lead the party in the right direction.

The party’s debacle in the recently-concluded Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) and Tiwa Autonomous Council (TAC) was the last nail in Bora’s coffin, a high-level sources in the party said here on Sunday.

Congress high command has taken seriously the leaving of the party by former minister and Golaghat MLA Ajanta Neog along with two other MLAs.

Neog is, reportedly, joining BJP shortly and she will be followed by several other MLAs, including Roselina Tirky (Sarupathar) and Rajdeep Goala (Lakhipur).

In addition to this, a “promising” leader Kamal Kumar Medhi left the party citing “lack of strategy and seriousness” to take on the BJP in the 2021 polls.

Moreover, new parties such as the AJP (Assam Jatiya Parishad) and Raijor Dal are more in the news, trying to emerge as an alternative to BJP, a position which should have been ours in the run-up to the polls.

“There is even “no” clarity on pre-poll alliances or the issues we will be flagging. It is not enough to claim there is anti-government sentiment unless we can come up with a positive, concrete, doable and an inspiring narrative,” sources added.

On August 10, seven Congress leaders have written to Congress president Sonia Gandhi to change APCC president Bora and appoint “anyone” whom the high command deems fit to lead the state unit in next year’s Assembly elections.

Among the seven Congress leaders who sought a change of guard, were three sitting MPs — Pradyut Bordoloi, Ranee Narah, Abdul Khaleque, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Debabrata Saikia and two AICC secretaries — Bhupen Kumar Borah and Rana Goswami.

Sources in the APCC said as on day, the state unit was drifting, faction-ridden and faced the risk of suffering another humiliating defeat in 2021.

The Congress had won 26 of the 126 Assembly seats in 2016 after three straight terms at Dispur.

Bordoloi, Saikia and Borah are seen as possible contenders for the top post but have “collectively” conveyed to the high command that Bora needs to be changed because, among others, he “lacks” intra-party acceptability, the party’s lacklustre performance under him, the push to stitch an alliance with the AIUDF without detailed discussion and the CBI challenging his acquittal in the 2000 tea tribe leader Daniel Topno murder case, all “hindering” to the “emergence” of the Congress as a serious contender in 2021.

The Gauhati High Court will hear the Topno case next month.

Bora, who was acquitted by the lower court in 2014 for lack of sufficient evidence, says the case is a political conspiracy against him. Bora was appointed APCC president in 2016.