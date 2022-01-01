Assam Congress Suspends Raha MLA Sashikanta Das

Guwahati, Dec 31 (PTI): The Congress in Assam on Friday suspended its MLA Sashikanta Das from the party, stating that he was indulging in anti-party activities.

With chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by his side, Das had announced on December 20 that he “joined the government” but will continue to remain in Congress.

Das, a first-time MLA from Raha, was given a show-cause notice by the Congress soon after he made the comment from the chief minister’s Chamber in the Assembly Complex, and asked to clarify his stand within a day.

In a statement, the Congress said he was suspended “pending disciplinary proceedings with immediate effect for repeatedly violating party discipline and indulging in anti-party activities”.

Das, who has been in Congress for decades, had said that he knows Sarma for several years and is impressed by the proactive steps initiated by the government for the development of all communities in Assam.

Congress, the state’s principal Opposition party, had suspended another MLA, Sherman Ali Ahmed, in October for “violating party discipline”.

Ahmed was arrested for his alleged communal remarks regarding the eviction drive in Darrang district in September, in which two civilians were killed and over 20, including policemen, injured.

Currently, the BJP’s strength in the 126-member assembly is 62, while its ally AGP has nine members and UPPL has seven MLAs.

In the Opposition camp, the Congress has 27 MLAs, AIUDF has 15 members, BPF has three and CPI(M) has one legislator. There is one Independent MLA as well.