Assam corona count may touch 65,000 by August-end: Himanta

COVID-19 claims 2 more in state, tally crosses 20,000-mark

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/ JORHAT/ TINSUKIA/ NAGAON, July 17: Two persons died of COVID-19 in the state taking the death toll to 52. One person died in Guwahati while the other has succumbed to his COVID-19 at Dibrugarh.

One Sunil Roy (75) from Kamrup Metro succumbed to his COVID-19 in at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) on Friday evening.

A resident of Jorhat’s Rajabari Road infected by COVID-19 died at Assam medical College & Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh on Friday.

He is the third person belonging to Jorhat to pass away from COVID-19 infection in this week. Jorhat deputy commissioner Roshni A Korati said that Dibyajyoti Bora (66) had a history of chronic kidney disease and expired in AMCH. He had been shifted from Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH).

Meanwhile, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters in Nagaon that the Centre has informed the state government that COVID-19 tally in Assam may shoot up to 65 thousand by August-end.

Guwahati, which has already been worst-hit is likely to register around 32 thousand COVID-19 cases, he said.

“The Government of India informed us yesterday that number of COVID-19 cases in Assam may rise up to 65 thousand by August 30. Guwahati alone is likely to register 32 thousand cases,” Sarma said.

He stated that COVID-19 situation in Guwahati has turned critical like Delhi and Mumbai.

“The situation in Guwahati has completely changed. As of now, around 400 critical patients are undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital,” Sarma added.

The health minister opined that due to aggressive treatment policy, mortality rate in Assam has remained under control.

He also said that more than 2,500 positive cases will be reported from several other districts, including Nagaon by end of August.

Meanwhile, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state crossed 20,000-mark on Thursday night. With the addition of 892 more new cases, the tally reached 20,646. Of the new cases, 598 cases are from Kamrup (Metropolitan) district which has been under lockdown.

In Jorhat district, out of 68 cases, 65 were persons without travel history.

The total positive cases in Jorhat were 673 out of which 286 had been discharged and 383 active.

Meanwhile, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the state in a meeting held at his official residence in Guwahati to take the stock of the steps taken by the health department for treatment of positive patients and isolation as well as quarantine arrangements.

As the government decides to relax lockdown from Monday, the meet discussed and finalized the guidelines to be made effective in the city. The chief minister directed to take adequate measures to ensure strict compliance of health department guidelines during the lockdown relaxation period.

Sonowal also assessed the challenges faced by people during lockdown and measures taken for ensuring their good health. Further, the meet discussed the strategy to be adopted if the number of COVID-19 positive continues to increase in future.

Principal secretary of health department Sameer Sinha apprised the chief minister about the latest COVID-19 situation in the state and the steps taken by the department to control the same.

Chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, DGP Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta, CM’s principal secretary Sanjay Lohiya were also present in the meeting.

According to a report from Tinsukia, 22 police personnel of Makum police station have been infected with COVID-19.

2 constables of Doomdooma police station have been detected positive with COVID-19 on Thursday. The Makum Police Station has been declared as containment zone by the district administrative.

In addition to this, Dr. Altaf Ahmed, joint director of health service, Tinsukia has also tested positive for COVID-19.

In a rapid antigen detection (RAT) drive, five businessmen of Nagaon Borbazaar tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. The drive was conducted among 18 businessmen of Borbazaar.

They have been identified as Kamala Kanta Trivedi, Biswanath Dey, Abdul Mallik, Meer Hussain and Bimal Kor.

The State health minister, meanwhile, reviewed the preparedness of the district health department to combat the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the district on Friday.

Sarma also visited Nagaon Swahid Bhugeswari Phookonani Civil Hospital.

In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the Sonitpur district administration has conducted rapid antigen test from Friday.

Such tests will be carried out in places where large gathering of people take place such as bazaar and huts. The rapid antigen testing has already begun in the district at MCH Poruwa and TMCH Bihaguri and soon a vehicle with all required facilities will also be pressed into service as a mobile unit to carry out these tests in the district.

17 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from South Assam’s Hailakandi district on Friday, taking the total tally to 642.

Of the 13 positive cases, nine were detected following RAT at Dholeswari Inbound Passenger Facilitation Centre, one was under facility quarantine centre at Prashanti Lodge, four at SC Dey College, one at Lala Rural College and two at PK Girls’ Hostel facility quarantine centre. All of them have been shifted to Model Girls’ Hostel COVID-19 Care Centre.

Five persons on being cured have been discharged from hospitals on Friday, taking the total number of persons released to 378. The number of active cases in the district is 258.

Under the RAT, 29 persons were detected COVID-19 positive while 63 were found positive under the Assam Targeted Surveillance Programme.

569 persons are under facility quarantine centres while 5,733 persons under home quarantine.

Of the 12,979 swab samples taken, 10,039 turned out to be negative. Swab results of 894 persons are awaited.

Meanwhile, the administration has notified JNV facility quarantine centre as COVID Care Centre, taking the number of such centres to six.