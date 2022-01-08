Assam COVID SOP: Tough Curbs in Place; LP Classes Closed Till Jan 30

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Jan 7: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the third wave of the pandemic along with Omicron variant of Covid-19 has hit the state from January 1 even as the state government on Friday decided to impose stricter restrictions, directing closure of lower primary classes (till Class 5) in all schools in the state and up to Class VIII in Kamrup (Metro) district from January 8 to January 30, 2021.

Addressing a press conference here, Sarma said the doubling rate of cases is two days and on some occasions, it’s even a single day.

“So we assume that there are lots of Omicron cases in Assam at this moment. We have now decided to consider all positive cases as Omicron and will treat them accordingly,” he said.

“By the end of January, we will reach the peak of the third wave,” the chief minister said.

Announcing new restrictions, the chief minister said the night curfew timing has been advanced to 10 pm from 11:30 pm now and it will continue till 6 am, besides the wearing of masks made compulsory.

“All schools in Assam up to Class 5 will be closed from tomorrow and this will be up to Class 8 in Guwahati. The rest of the classes will take place on a rotational basis on every alternate day,” he added.

“But classes for students from Class XII onwards, educational institutions including engineering, medical colleges and technical institutions, will function as usual,” Sarma said.

“The state Health department will ensure that deputy commissioners are directed to close all classes till the eighth standard wherever necessary so that there is no overcrowding in schools,” the chief minister said.

“After January 15, employees and people who are not vaccinated with two doses will not be allowed to attend offices, educational institutions and commercial establishments, etc. For any such violation, the head of the department in an office, or owner of the commercial establishment would be penalised,” Sarma said.

“Only fully vaccinated persons can attend public places or commute in city buses, private four wheel and two wheel vehicles. Such people can attend weddings, functions up to 50 percent of the hall capacity. Restaurants and buses will however run on full seat capacity only,” he said.

People travelling in two-wheelers and four-wheelers have to be double-vaccinated, Sarma said.

The chief minister said that the government is giving thrust on vaccination more as “there is no strategy to control Omicron” and the best way is to minimise the impact of an infected person.

“So far, 3.85 crore vaccine doses have been administered. As per our calculations, around 55 lakh people have not taken the second dose of the vaccine,” he added.

In case of marriage ceremonies and meetings, only 200 people or 50 per cent of the capacity of the venue, whichever is less, will be allowed, while up to 60 fully vaccinated people per hour for iconic religious places and 40 fully vaccinated persons per hour for other religious places are allowed.

For all the inbound travellers in airports and railway stations, Covid-19 testing will be mandatory if the person is not fully vaccinated and samples will be taken from children below 15 years also as the Omicron is infecting the younger generation significantly, the CM said.

“However, the double vaccinated people will have to do a test at their homes on the next day and inform us of the report if it is positive. Then on the seventh day, if there is no hospitalisation, we will consider them as negative even if they do not test again,” Sarma said.

He said that the government this time is encouraging people to stay at home in isolation if the patients are not serious.

“If anyone wants to come to the hospital, it will be a fully paid service. Only the BPL and serious patients will be treated for free,” Sarma added.

To a question, he said at present 8,760 general beds, 2,633 oxygen beds and around 2,000 ICU beds are available across the state.

“We are already working to create an additional 25,000 beds in the Covid Care Centres to handle the peak caseload,” Sarma said.

For those home isolation, the government will provide them with a kit with all medicines free of cost and they will get tele-counselling by doctors regularly, he said.

Talking about the booster dose, Sarma said it will start from January 10 for frontline workers like healthcare and police personnel, and senior citizens who had taken their second dose nine months ago. (With PTI inputs)