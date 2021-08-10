Assam CS launches mental health helpline service  

The service will be operated through the Toll Free Number 14410 and trained doctors or psychiatrists of NHM

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 9: “MANOJNA-14410” – a tele-counselling mental health helpline service for disaster affected people of Assam including Covid-19 was launched on Monday coinciding with the occasion of “International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples” by Assam chief secretary Jishnu Barua at his conference hall here.

The tele-counselling service is initiated by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) in association with the Department of Psychiatry, Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH), National Health Mission (NHM), Assam, UNICEF, BSNL and StepOne- a non profit organisation.

The service will be operated through the Toll Free Number 14410 and trained doctors /psychiatrists of NHM, Assam under the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP) will be utilised for counselling. The people in stress / worried state of mind due to Covid pandemic or any other disaster like flood induced death of family members, friends, who have lost homestead or livelihood, etc., and responders & caregivers will be benefited from this service.

Inaugurating the helpline, Barua appreciated the initiative of ASDMA catering the much-needed services for the people suffering emotionally and psychologically on account of onset or aftermath of a disaster. Lauding the role played by the other partners in bringing the initiative to a reality, he stressed upon making this service more institutional and a sustained service.

The chief secretary also formally handed over 10 satellite phones procured under State Disaster Response Fund by ASDMA to Environment & Forest Department for use by Kaziranga National Park to boost the communication system while dealing with natural disaster and anti-poaching activities.

ASDMA chief executive officer (CEO) GD Tripathi explained about the need for taking actions and programmes in the field of disaster management following the principle of ‘Leave no one behind’.

Participating in the event, UNICEF chief of field officer Madhulika Jonathan appreciated the collaborative initiative and assured continuous support towards making the service reach out to the people of Assam and specially to the most vulnerable children and women in distress.

State principal secretary (administrative reforms & training) Archana Verma explained about the ‘Look, Listen and Link’ model adopted for making the mental health services a community-based service as well. She also stated that due to the elevated rate of anxiety arising out of Covid, it has become necessary to start this kind of service.

Dr. Mythili Hazarika, associate professor, Department of Psychiatry, GMCH highlighted the issue of increasing trend of population suffering from psycho social and emotional issues especially in the wake of the pandemic.

Participating in the event, Raghavendra Prasad, founder, Project StepOne, AK Pahi, chief general manager, BSNL, Guwahati, Amit Sahai, PCCF (wild life) expressed that the initiative for providing innovative and technology based solutions will definitely help the needy section of people of the state.

The programme was also attended by the deputy commissioners of all the districts virtually.