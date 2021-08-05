Assam delegation to hold talks with Mizo govt today

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 4: Nine days after the violent clash between state police force of Assam and Mizoram at Lailapur in Cachar district bordering Mizoram, a delegation of the state government led by two state ministers Atul Bora and Ashok Singhal will visit Aizawl on Thursday to meet the representatives of the Mizoram government.

The delegation will hold a meeting with Mizoram government officials at Aizawl Club at 11 am on Thursday.

The ministers will visit Mizoram’s capital with a “message of peace from people of Assam” chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet.

“Two of my senior colleagues Atul Bora and Ashok Singhal will visit Aizawl tomorrow with message of peace from people of Assam,” Sarma tweeted

Commenting on the visit of two ministers, Mizoram chief minister Pu Zoramthanga expressed hope that important steps will be taken for the solution of the border problem.

“Tomorrow the 5th of August, 2021 representatives from #Assam govt. led by senior minister will meet representatives of #Mizoram govt led by senior minister. I am sure important steps will be achieved for the solution of the border problem. #NorthEastIsOne,” Zoramthanga tweeted.

In the discussion, Mizoram government will be represented by Mizoram Home minister Lalchamliana, Revenue minister Lalruatkima and Home secretary Vanlalngaihsaka.

Earlier, Zoramthanga has directed the state police to withdraw cases filed against Sarma and other top officials of Assam, hours after the Assam chief minister said that Assam Police would withdraw the cases filed against Kolasib deputy commissioner H Lalthlangliana and sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Thartea Hrangchal.

Sarma had also directed the state police here to withdraw FIR against Mizoram MP K Vanlalvena. However cases against other accused police officers will be pursued, he added.