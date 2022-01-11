Assam Development Commissioner of Hills Area Visits Dima Hasao

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Jan 10: On her taking charge as the development commissioner of hills area of Assam, Neera Sonowal Gogoi, IAS, made a maiden visit to Haflong on Saturday for a three day official visit to Dima Hasao.

On the second day of her visit, along with the NCHAC (North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council) secretary planning TT Daulagupu, ACS, Neera Sonowal Gogoi went to several ongoing sites under various departments where schemes under NLCPR, MoS, State and Central Finance Commission, etc., are in progress such as N.L Daulagupu Sports Complex, Krishi Bhawan, etc.

Officers from various departments including the principal secretary L Z Nampui, ACS, also met the commissioner to brief about various development works and on-going projects. Apart from this she also visited some tourist spots accompanied by the officials of the department under the council.