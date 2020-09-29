Assam DGP inaugurates Cadre Course at NE Police Academy

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 29: Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta visited North Eastern Police Academy on Tuesday at Umsaw Village under Ri-Bhoi District, Meghalaya and inaugurated a specially designed pre-promotion Cadre Course for Assam Police Sub Inspectors.

Notably, the duration of training programme is 60 days and the Government of Assam has decided to send 549 police personnel to North Eastern Police Academy, in two batches for the year 2020. The first batch comprising 273 ASIs and HCs reported at North Eastern Police Academy on September 13 last.

Mahanta in his address appreciated Deepak Kumar, IPS, Director and entire team of North Eastern Police Academy in making the training institute a center of excellence in police training. While appreciating the infrastructure and faculty of NEPA, he exhorted the trainees to avail training facilities like FSL etc. and sports/games facilities like Gym, etc. and suggested that senior officers can be deputed to deliver classes on investigations among others. He laid more emphasis to be given on crime against women, crime against children and NDPS Act. He was accompanied by Dr LR Bishnoi, IPS, ADGP (T&AP), Assam. Later, Mahanta also inaugurated the Unakoti Mess recently constructed by CPWD to accommodate in-service officers who come to NEPA for different in-service courses.