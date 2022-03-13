Assam: Drug Dealer Shot At In Nagaon District

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, March 12: A dreaded drug dealer was shot at and injured at Telia Bebejia pathor under Juria PS in the wee hours on Saturday.

Sources claimed that the incident took place while the drug dealer attacked the police personnel with a sword to escape the police raid.

Based on a tip off, a police team from Nagaon launched an operation to apprehend one Nur Jamal of Telia Bebejia Pathar under Juria PS early on Saturday morning. On being challenged, Nur Jamal attacked the police team with a sword and tried to escape.

Meanwhile the police, having no other options to stop him, fired at him. Police immediately picked him up and also seized 59 vials of suspected heroin or other narcotics substances, two mobile phones, one motorcycle and Rs 10,200 in cash on spot from his possession.

Subsequently, police brought the injured drug dealer to Nagaon BP Civil Hospital for urgent treatment. The doctor on duty of the hospital immediately referred Nur Jamal to Guwahati Medical College Hospital for further treatment, sources added further.