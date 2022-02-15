Assam Education Minister Denies Dropping Bihu From HS Syllabus

Performing Art may replace Bihu

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Feb 14: Education minister Ranoj Pegu has denied dropping the Bihu festival from the curriculum of the Higher Secondary level as reported in a section of the press.

At the same time, he informed that there are few students who have opted for the subject since its inception.

Speaking to the press on Sunday, the minister clarified that there have been some objections to the subject from certain sections who suggested introducing Bodo and Mising culture also as subjects. “Therefore the government is exploring the possibility of introducing Performing Art as a subject instead of Bihu considering the employability aspects,” he added.

He also said that the students opting for the Bihu subject will not have it in the degree standard and hence will have fewer options.

Our Tezpur correspondent adds: Meanwhile, ‘Asom Sahitya Sabha’, the apex literary body of the region has opposed the decision of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) to scrap the subject of ‘Bihu’ festival from the curriculum of the Higher Secondary level.

In a press note issued here, general secretary of the literary body, Jadab Chandra Sarma mentioned that the announcement came as a shocker from the side of the council at a time when cultural studies were given importance in NEP 2020.

Terming the decision unacceptable, Sarma urged the AHSEC authorities as well as the state Education department to reconsider the decision.