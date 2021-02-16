Assam Election Watch report: Asset growth of MLAs from 2011 to 2016

Chandan Brahma, Himanta among top five

By: Smita Bhattacharyya

JORHAT, Feb 15: An asset comparison report (in rupees) of 34 re-elected MLAs in the Assam Assembly election 2016 revealed that the top five re-elected MLAs who had the maximum increase in assets were Chandan Brahma of BPF from Sidli (ST) constituency, Abdur Rahim Ajmal of AIUDF from Jamunamukh constituency, Dr Nazrul Islam of Congress from Laharighat constituency, Himanta Biswa Sarma of BJP from Jalukbari constituency in Kamrup Metro district and Prafulla Kumar Mahanta of AGP from Barhampur constituency in Nagaon district.

The analytical report based on data obtained from the MLAs’ self sworn affidavits sourced from the Election Commission of India (ECI) website (www.eci.gov.in) was brought out by Assam Election Watch in collaboration with the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

Chandan Brahma of BPF declared maximum increase in assets with an increase of Rs 6.97 crore i.e from Rs 2.60 crore in 2011 to Rs. 9.58 crores in 2016.

Brahma was followed by Abdur Rahim Ajmal of AIUDF who declared an increase of Rs 6.26 crore, from Rs 6.84 crores in 2011 to Rs 13.10 crore in 2016.

Assets of Dr. Nazrul Islam of Congress rose by Rs 3.33 crore, from Rs 2.58 crore in 2011 to Rs 5.91 crore in 2016. Himanta Biswa Sarma of BJP who was in the Congress in the 2011 election declared an asset increase of Rs 3.32 crore from Rs 3.06 crore in 2011 to Rs 6.38 crore in 2016. Assets of Prafulla Kumar Mahanta of AGP rose by Rs 3.05 crore, from Rs 4.86 crore in 2011 to Rs 7.92 crores in 2016.

The report stated that the average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2011 was Rs 1.56 crore average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2016 was Rs 3.04 crores, indicating an average growth in assets of re-elected MLAs from 2011 to 2016 as Rs 1.48 crore that is by 95 per cent.

Out of this average growth party wise, 10 MLAs belonged to the INC and eight each of the BPF and BJP and four each of the AGP and AIUDF.

The Congress average growth of assets was Rs 1.21 crore or by 85.7 per cent from Rs 1.42 crore to Rs 2.63 crore, the BJP average growth of assets was Rs 1.65 crore or by 75.82 per cent from Rs 2.17 crore to Rs 3.82 crore. The Bodoland People’s Front average growth of assets was Rs 1.64 crore or by 200.97 per cent from Rs 81 lakh to Rs 2.45 crore. The Asom Gana Parishad’s average growth of assets was Rs 1.25 crore or by 65.82 per cent from Rs 1.90 crores to Rs 3.16 crore. The AIUDF’s average growth of assets was Rs 1.72 crore or by 93.26 per cent from Rs 1.85 crores to Rs 3.57 crore.