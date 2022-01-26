‘Assam Gaurav’ Everester Thanks Govt, Well Wishers

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 25: Everester Khorsing Terang expressed his gratitude to the state government and those who supported the decision of conferring upon him the ‘Assam Gaurav’ award. He was given the award on Monday at a function held in Guwahati. He is a resident of Rongmarjong, Diphu, Karbi Anglong. Moreover, Khorsing Terang is the president of KAMA (Karbi Anglong Mountaineering Association).

The state government has constituted the novel state civilian awards – Assam Baibhav, Assam Saurav and Assam Gaurav in recognition of outstanding contributions in the field of philanthropy, public service, health, education, entrepreneurship, farming etc.

Acknowledging the award Terang said, “I thank the chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma for the award. It is for the first time that the state government has come up with the idea of civilian awards to be conferred on people who have achieved success in various fields.”

He also said, “Being nominated for the prestigious Assam Gaurav award from Karbi Anglong is a great honour for me. I also want to express my gratitude to former DC, Ng. Chandra Dhwaj Singha as he had suggested my name for the award. I thank the AMA and KAMA team for their support and guidance. Lastly, I want to thank my family and well-wishers for the recognition.”

Khorsing Terang was the lone person from the hill districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong to receive the Assam Gaurav award for his conquest of Mt. Everest in 2016.

Terang was among the 13 candidates to receive the prestigious award in a function held at Srimanta Sankardeva Kala Khetra Auditorium, Guwahati on Monday. He received a certificate, a medal and a cash award of Rs. 3 lakhs from Governor Prof. Jagadish Mukhi.

Terang was a lover of adventure sports since he was a child and under the guidance of the Assam Mountaineering Association (AMA) and Karbi Anglong Mountaineering Association (KAMA) he undertook mountaineering courses and trekking.

It was in 2016, led by AMA and sponsored by the Directorate of Sports & Youth Affairs, Govt. of Assam, a six-member team, namely Khorsing Terang, Henry David Teron, Nondo Dulal Das, Manash Boruah, Dr. Jagadish Basumatary and Upen Chakrabarty went on an expedition to Mt. Everest.

At 8:15 am on May 19, 2016, three from the six, namely Khorsing Terang, Henry David Teron and Nondo Dulal Das reached the top of the Mt. Everest.

Terang, apart from mountaineering, is also engaged in youth awareness programmes with the Nehru Yuva Kendra, Diphu and other social activities. He is self-employed with two sons and a wife.