Assam governor visits Kalyani Niwas  

Reiterates on the need of educating girl child for a better society

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 31: Assam governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi said, “Girls’ education should be given utmost priority to give them a fair amount of opportunity to be educated and contribute to the growth of the nation.”

Visiting Kalyani Niwas, a shelter home for girls and spending time with them, Prof Mukhi said, “Since education is the prime mover of development, it should be compulsorily provided to all girls and encourage them to study, become educated and contribute to the growth of the country.”

He however, said that Assam is a state where women education has received a top priority and it has created a model. He also said that childhood is the most formative period of one’s life. Therefore, all efforts should be taken to ensure that children enjoy their childhood. “We should also remember that the children who receive love, care and good education, grow into strong teenagers who make their own impact in the world,” the governor added.

Prof. Mukhi also lauded Kalyani Niwas and said that the organisation is contributing and promoting the Prime Minister’s Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign by taking care of the girl children.

While thanking all the functionaries of Kalyani Niwas for imparting education to the children and getting them engaged in vocational training, the governor assured that for their act of noble services, he would extend all possible help and cooperation to the organisation to keep up its good work. He also appreciated Kalyani Niwas for giving a helping hand to the socially challenged children by providing them better facilities and engaging them in different activities like education, cultural, spiritual, recreational pursuits, sports and vocational activities, etc., with utmost care and kindness to make them good citizens. The governor also blessed the children for a happy and successful life ahead. Later the governor also had food with the children.

It may be mentioned that Kalyani Niwas is a project under Indian Council for Child Welfare, Assam State Branch which started in the year 2007. The home has been supported by Assam State Child Protection Society since April, 2019. The home has also been under JJ Act since 2016.

The First lady of Assam Prem Mukhi, deputy commissioner, Kamrup (M) Biswajit Pegu, secretary, social welfare department Partha Pratim Mazumdar, secretary to the governor Swapna Dutta Deka, general secretary, Indian Council for Child Welfare Nizora Das, members of Kalyani Niwas, officers of district administration, Kamrup (M) and children of Kalyani Niwas were present during the governor’s visit to the children home.