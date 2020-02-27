Assam govt, AAI agree on development of more airports in state

AAI chief reviews various airport projects in NE

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 26: Airports Authority of India (AAI) chairman Arvind Singh on his maiden visit to Northeastern region reviewed various projects and operations of airports of the region at North Eastern Region (NER) office here on Wednesday.

During his visit, Singh interacted with senior officers, directors of major airports in NER.

In his meeting with Assam chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, Singh discussed several aviation related infrastructure and upcoming projects in the state.

Assam has most number of operational airports in the region namely- Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Silchar, Tezpur, Jorhat and Lilabari and they together agreed for development of more airports which could meet the expectations of the local people as well as the tourist coming to the state.

Issues related to land, new Greenfield airport projects and connectivity to remote locations were also discussed in the meeting.

Singh also visited the construction site of the New Guwahati Airport terminal building and reviewed the progress of the project. He was accompanied by J.T Radhakrishna, general manager & project in-charge of the airport where he briefed chairman about the salient features and future ready terminal building.

In the later half, the chairman took a review meeting with all the airport directors of NER airports at the regional headquarters in Guwahati. Airport directors from Guwahati, Agartala, Imphal, Dibrugarh, Silchar, Jorhat, Shillong, Dimapur actively took part in the review meet and appraised Singh about the present status and the future prospects of their airports.

Recently, to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, new greenfield airport at Holongi (Itanagar) will be constructed soon and work for it have been awarded.

The AAI chairman also focused on city side & air side improvement and development of airports as they act as the first point of attraction of a place for passengers embarking or disembarking for air travel.

Earlier at the dinner with the HODs, APDS & the stakeholders on February 25, Arvind Singh was also handed over an ‘oath’ certificate by Sanjib Jindal for plantation of about 1 lakh trees by AAI employees in Northeast region.

Later, Singh also unveiled the poster for the ‘Project Equality’ by AAI in NER under which the AAI is appointing transgender and Down Syndrome-affected people in airports across the Northeast region. The initiative aims at minimizing discrimination at the workplace.