Assam govt announces 100% support for children’s liver, kidney, bone marrow transplantation

70 children get air tickets to travel to Bengaluru, Kolkata

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 19: Marking the ‘Sewa Saptah’ of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 70th birthday, Assam government has announced a special programme to provide support in hospitals for liver, kidney and bone marrow transplant to children below 12 years of age.

This was announced by state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a series of tweet on Saturday.

“I took the privilege of announcing another big program. Assam Govt will provide 100% support in best of hospitals for liver, kidney and bone marrow transplant to children below 12 years. We will conduct direct screening camp on October 10, 2020,” he said.

Sarma on Saturday handed over 70 air tickets to children who will travel to Bengaluru and Kolkata for cardiac surgery and bone marrow transplant.

The state health department will provide all expenses including travel and surgeries.

Sarma said, “Happy to hand over air tickets to 70 children who will fly to Bengaluru & Kolkata for cardiac surgery and bone marrow transplant ~ A small contribution from health department for #SevaSaptah to celebrate 70th birthday of our beloved PM @narendramodi.”

“All cost of travel and surgeries will be borne by health department,” he tweeted.

“We wish the children and their family the very best. Our efforts are inspired by vision of PM Sri @narendramodi of #HealthforAll. @PMOIndia,” Sarma said in another tweet.