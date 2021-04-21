Assam govt brings new restrictions to curb Covid spread

All markets, shops to close by 6 pm

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 20: In view of the spike in Covid-19 cases, the Assam government on Tuesday ordered that all markets and shops will shut by 6 pm.

The government permitted 50 percent of lower-level staff to work from home in the districts having active coronavirus cases of 100 or more.

Issuing fresh Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), chief secretary Jishnu Barua ordered the deputy commissioners to strictly enforce the restrictions, which came along with several penal provisions under various laws.

“Our situation is not so alarming at this moment and it is still under control. But we can’t say what will be the situation in the next 7-8 days,” Barua said addressing a press conference here.

Barua said that the fresh order comes in force with immediate effect and will be in place till April 30.

“However, we will review the situation in the next 3-4 days and if the cases continue to rise, then we will come out with stricter guidelines,” he added.

“Open functions to be allowed with the permission of the District Authority subject to strict adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour, including wearing of face mask, maintaining respiratory etiquette, practicing hand hygiene through frequent hand washing or hand sanitizers and maintaining social distancing (6 feet). While granting such permission, District Authority will assess the public bearing capacity of the open space and allow gathering of only 50% of its capacity or 400 persons, whichever is lower,” the order said.

“Except officers, only 50 per cent of employees can work from the office. Pregnant women employees and women with children of 5 years or below irrespective of their grade shall be allowed to work from home,” the order said. However, this will not be applicable for organisations rendering essential, emergency services, law enforcement services and election work.

According to the new SOP, the upper primary, secondary and senior secondary and classes in colleges and universities in districts with 100+ Covid-19 active cases will run with 50 percent attendance and the institutes should arrange online classes as a part of the continuous learning process.

In respect to classes VI, VII, VIII, IX, X and XII, classes will be conducted with fifty percent attendance in each class.

In each class comprising sections with an average of fifty students, roll numbers 1 to 25 shall attend school on Monday, Wednesday and Friday and the students with roll number 26 to 50 in each section from each class shall attend on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. In case the average number of students in each section is less than fifty, the head of the institution will have the discretion to arrange the number of students accordingly with strict adherence to fifty percent attendance.

The school authorities shall maintain staggered timings in respect of start of the school and end of the school for three classes at one time so that large-scale release of students does not arise at the same time at the entry and exit point of the institution.

The school authorities should maintain all Covid protocols and ensure giving lessons to students on strict adherence to Covid appropriate behavior.

Morning assemblies, meetings in schools (formal and informal) will not be allowed on the school premise.

No student/teacher shall be permitted to attend school in case of occurrence of any symptom of cold, cough and fever.

In respect to colleges and universities, quality virtual education options should be adopted as far as possible. The college/university authorities should ensure that all Covid protocols are maintained in the campus and the procedure for the selection of 50 per cent of students on each working day will be the responsibility of the college/university authority.

50 per cent employees to attend offices

Only 50 per cent employees would be allowed to attend offices, the notification said.

“Except officers, only 50% employees can work from office,” the notification said.

However, this will not be applicable for organisations rendering essential, emergency services, law enforcement services and election work.

The order urged the offices to encourage work from home and virtual working.

“Pregnant women employees and women with children of 5 years or below irrespective of their grade shall be allowed to work from home,” read the notification.

Only 100 guests to attend marriage functions

“Number of guests in the private functions at private venues including marriage to be restricted to 100 persons,” the order stated.

Only 400 persons to attend open functions

“Open functions to be allowed with the permission of the District Authority subject to strict adherence to Covid appropriate behavior, including wearing face mask, maintaining respiratory etiquette, practicing hand hygiene through frequent hand washing or hand sanitizers and maintain social distancing (6 feet). While granting such permission, district authority will assess the public bearing capacity of the open space and allow gathering of only 50% of its capacity or 400 persons, whichever is lower,” the order said.

In closed venues, gatherings up to 50 per cent will be allowed.

No standing audience will be allowed in open or closed venues.

“Funeral/ last rites related gatherings should ensure not more than 20 persons for each deceased,” stated the order.

Buses to operate with 50% seating capacity

The fresh SOP allowed the city buses, intra-district, inter-district and inter-state buses to operate with 50 per cent of their seating capacity.

“No passenger will be allowed to travel standing in the vehicle,” the order added.