Assam govt fixes fee structure for private schools

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 22: Assam Government has fixed fee structure of the private schools for the 2021-22 academic session through a notification issued under the Assam Non-Government Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fees) Act, 2018 passed by the Assam Legislative Assembly in 2018.

The notification issued by principal secretary of elementary and secondary education, B Kalyan Chakravarthy, specified the amount of total fee (per annum) as—Rs. 27 thousand for pre-primary and class one to class five and Rs. 32 thousand for class six to ten.

For classes eleven and twelve, the fee has been fixed as—Rs. 37 thousand (Science), Rs 32 thousand (Arts), Rs 33 thousand (Commerce) and Rs. 35 thousand for other streams.

“The total fees mean all types of fees, collected by whatever name like admission fees, tuition fee, building or infrastructure development fee, sports/cultural fee etc. but excluding the transportation fees,” the notification stated.

The notification further states that if any non-government (private) school charges less than the amount fixed by the department, they would be exempted from the fee determination but will have to obtain the exemption certificate from the Fee Regulatory Committee.

However, if any school charges more than the amount fixed, they would be required to submit proposals for approval and fixation of fees in accordance with the provisions of the Assam Non Government Educational Institutions (Regulation of Fees) Act, 2018.

Section 15 of the Act states that in the event of contravention of the rates fixed by the department, the schools concerned will have to pay fines up to Rs 5 lakh for the first contravention, up to Rs 10 lakh for the second contravention.

In case of the third contravention, their registration/affiliation/NOC (no objection certificates) would be cancelled or withdrawn under provisions of the Act.